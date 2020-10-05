- Advertisement -
MISSING: Police Asks for Publics Help Finding Missing Gaylord Man

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 5, 2020
The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post needs your help finding a missing 34-year-old man, Gary Miles Pickvet Jr. of Gaylord.

 A family member reported Mr. Pickvet missing on Sunday, October 4, 2020. 

He was last seen on Saturday, October 3, 2020 around 7:00 p.m. on Alba Highway east of Alba.

Pickvet is 5’11”, 160 lbs., maintains a very short beard, and has multiple tattoos on his arm and neck. 

He was last seen wearing a three-quarter length white sweater and jeans.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.

