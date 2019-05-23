Missing Plane Found In 500 feet of Water Off Frankfort Coast
Posted On May 23, 2019
144 Views0
The Michigan State Police announced Thursday the plane that disappeared from radar about 4 miles off the coast of Frankfort
recently has been located in about 500 feet of water, 4 and a half miles from shore.
The wreckage, which was located Wednesday by an autonomous underwater vehicle, did not, however, contain the bodies of the two men aboard
The plane went down on May 12th shortly after it reported engine troubles.