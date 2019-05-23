Missing Plane Found In 500 feet of Water Off Frankfort Coast

The Michigan State Police announced Thursday the plane that disappeared from radar about 4 miles off the coast of Frankfort

recently has been located in about 500 feet of water, 4 and a half miles from shore.

The wreckage, which was located Wednesday by an autonomous underwater vehicle, did not, however, contain the bodies of the two men aboard

The plane went down on May 12th shortly after it reported engine troubles.

0 Shares









