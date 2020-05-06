- Advertisement -
Missing Man Found Dead in Garfield Township

Sierra Searcy Posted On May 6, 2020
A man who was reported missing has been found dead in Garfield Township.

Grand Traverse County authorities say the search for 35-year-old Samuel Cenci came to a halt Monday when he was found dead in a wooded area near Keystone Road and Hammond Road.

Samuel was think to have been heading to walk to Boardman River.

He was last seen on April 8 getting into an unknown car with unknown people.

The sheriff’s office says he told a friend ” I have a tent and a bag. I’m going to TC”

Authorities are still waiting for the results of the autopsy.

