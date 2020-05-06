Missing Man Found Dead in Garfield Township
A man who was reported missing has been found dead in Garfield Township.
Grand Traverse County authorities say the search for 35-year-old Samuel Cenci came to a halt Monday when he was found dead in a wooded area near Keystone Road and Hammond Road.
Samuel was think to have been heading to walk to Boardman River.
He was last seen on April 8 getting into an unknown car with unknown people.
The sheriff’s office says he told a friend ” I have a tent and a bag. I’m going to TC”
Authorities are still waiting for the results of the autopsy.