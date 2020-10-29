MISSING: Law Enforcement Seeks Public’s Help Finding Missing Woman, Car Found in Mackinac Co.

Mackinac County authorities along with the Michigan State Police are asking for the publics help finding Channelle Leigh Dennard.

Channelle is 31 years old and was last seen wearing Knee high black/brown boots with blue jeans, glasses and a denim jacket.

Her vehicle was located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in Mackinac County on US-2 near Association Rd.

Police say Channelle made a statement she was in fear of harming herself or others.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or (906) 643-7582.