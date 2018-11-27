Missing Hunter Located in Montmorency Co.
A hunter who went missing Monday night has now been found.
The Michigan State Police say he managed to walk himself out of the woods a little after 7:00 AM this morning.
They say he saw emergency lights from a perimeter vehicle.
Around 3:30 this morning, the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department requested MSP assistance in locating a missing Hunter.
Two canine units and a helicopter were on scene assisting in the search.