Missing Hunter Located in Montmorency Co.

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On November 27, 2018
A hunter who went missing Monday night has now been found.

The Michigan State Police say he managed to walk himself out of the woods a little after 7:00 AM this morning.

They say he saw emergency lights from a perimeter vehicle.

Around 3:30 this morning, the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department requested MSP assistance in locating a missing Hunter.

Two canine units and a helicopter were on scene assisting in the search.

