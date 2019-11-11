Missing Grand Traverse Co. Teen Found Safe

An update…

The near two week search to find a missing Grand Traverse area teen is now at an end.

Lilian Dawn-Renee Schaffer was located in a home in the Kingsley area Sunday and found safe and sound.

The fifteen year old Grand Traverse County teen, was reported missing October 28th.

She was last seen in her home on London Drive, where authorities had said she might have left voluntarily.

Police are thanking each person who provided information to help locate Schaffer and bring her safely home.