Missing Family of Three Found Dead in Wooded Area in Ogemaw County

What started out as a missing persons report ended in the discovery of a family found dead in Rose Township.

Douglass Dougherty, 35, Amanda Pomeroy, 32, and Jacob Dougherty, 8 months, were reported missing Jan.16 and days later were found by a snowmobiler.

Police say the family of three was found lying lifeless in a snowbank.

The Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the family was known to frequent the area but still don’t know what happened.

So far what we do know is that the father and mother were together for over 15 years, family members saying they were good parents.

Investigators have concluded that they had been traveling on a snowmobile track and got stuck on a boulder and were not dressed for the harsh weather conditions.

An investigation into this mysterious case is still underway.

Detectives tell us more information will be available once they get autopsy results.