Missing England Man Found in Woods in Big Prairie Township

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On October 23, 2020
A missing 50-year-old man from England was found in Newaygo County Thursday. 

Police say the man  was visiting family in Big Prairie Township and was missing for over 16 hours. 

David George Yule was found after a 3 hour search. 

K-9 Units found Yule laying on the ground, suffering from hypothermia. 

Yule thankfully was alert and conscious when located. 

He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and is said to make a full recovery. 

