Missing Cheboygan Man Found, Arrested For Break-In

A man who was reported missing was found and arrested in Presque Isle County.

At around 7:28 Tuesday night, Presque Isle Central Dispatch received a report of an abandoned vehicle near the Cheboygan County line.

The caller said he had been snowmobiling when he came across a vehicle stuck on the trail.

The man was trying to get around the vehicle when he noticed what appeared to be a large amount of blood covered with snow.

Presque Isle County deputies responded and were unsuccessful in finding the vehicle in their patrol cars.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was then called for assistance.

Cheboygan County deputies and the DNR eventually found the vehicle several yards off of Town Hall Highway, east of County Line Road.

Deputies ran the license plate of the vehicle, and it was found that it belonged to Ryan Wheelock, a missing man out of Cheboygan.

Wheelock had been reported to be depressed and possibly suicidal by family.

After a search of the area, deputies say Wheelock was found hiding in the crawl space of a nearby cabin.

He was arrested for breaking and entering and treated for an injury to his thumb.

Wheelock was later lodged in the Presque Isle County Jail.