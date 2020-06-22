Missing Boy Found in Pond Near Home on Montmorency Co.
Posted On June 22, 2020
The body of a missing boy with down syndrome was found in a pond near his home over the weekend.
This is Charles Cordes he was 15-years-old, and his disappearance sparked a community wide search over the weekend.
Police say he was last seen riding his bike in a hayfield Thursday night.
His body was found Friday afternoon in a pond by his home in Montmorency County.
Police say investigation on the boys death is still underway.