- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Missing Boy Found in Pond Near Home on Montmorency Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 22, 2020
293 Views
0

The body of a missing boy with down syndrome was found in a pond near his home over the weekend.

This is Charles Cordes he was 15-years-old, and his disappearance sparked a community wide search over the weekend.

Police say he was last seen riding his bike in a hayfield Thursday night.

His body was found Friday afternoon in a pond by his home in Montmorency County.

Police say investigation on the boys death is still underway.

Post Views: 293



Trending Now
Two Teens Seriously Injured in Missaukee Co. Car Crash
Sierra Searcy June 16, 2020
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Wexford Co.
Sierra Searcy June 18, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Missing Boy Found in Pond Near Home on Montmorency Co.
Share No Comment