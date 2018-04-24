Missing Big Rapids Woman Found Out of State

A missing Mecosta County woman was located in Indiana.

Earlier this month 27-year-old Crystal Hawn was reported missing to the Big Rapids Police.

She had been missing for nearly two weeks.

Now investigators say she was found safe in South Bend, Indiana.

She was found at an acquaintance’s home and she had been there for approximately three weeks.

Right now police say they are not sure if she was taken there against her will.

But she has been reunited with her family.