Missing 71-Year-Old Man Found Unconscious in Selma Township Woods

A missing 71-year-old man was found in the woods unconscious, not far from his home.

Police say they got a report of a man going missing in Selma Township Friday night.

The man left his home earlier that afternoon, around 3:00 p.m., for his daily walk and never returned.

Family and friends searched for the elderly man but could not find him.

Police later brought K-9 units to the scene and found the man Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m.

The man was unconscious and extremely cold.

Deputies wrapped the man up in emergency blankets to bring his temperature back up.

He was taken to Munson Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.