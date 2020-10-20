Missing 4-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy Found in Grand Traverse Co.

A missing child from Wisconsin was found in Grand Traverse County late Monday night.

Police were called to Pearl Street in the Village of Kingsley for a tip about a missing child.

The caller told police he saw the missing boy on Facebook and was sure that the child and father were staying in a motorhome on the property.

To give a recap the boy was reported missing back in July of this year and was said to be abducted by his father.

When police found the man he was immediately arrested.

The child confirmed their identity.

The father, 30-year-old Mark Patrick was uncooperative at first and gave a fake name.

Patrick remains in Grand Traverse County Jail and now faces a felony.

The child was returned to his mother.