Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Found Alive

A toddler who had been missing since Monday morning has been found alive.

Local law enforcement have been searching for 2-year-old Gabriella Vitale since she wandered from her campsite on Reber Road in Oscoda County on Monday morning.

Investigators had found Gabriella’s pink jacket several hundred yards southeast from where she was last seen.

Over 50 searchers were in the woods; that includes help from the DNR, USFA, MSP, several sheriffs, Michigan Sar. and 10 canines.

Police had asked the community not to touch any clothing items that may be found, to prevent any scents from contaminating the area.

Gabriella and her family are from the Monroe area and had been camping since last week.

They were preparing to leave when they lost track of the toddler.