Missaukee, Crawford County Sheriffs Retire After Years of Service

Two long-running local Sheriffs retired Monday.

In Missaukee County, Sheriff Jim Bosscher officially retired after announcing his intentions earlier this year.

Bosscher had been Sheriff for 25 years, but before that, spent several years moving up through the department’s ranks.

During his tenure, he also taught Criminal Justice classes at Kirtland College and Northwestern College.

And in June, he was named Sheriff of The Year by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association.

In Crawford County, Sheriff Kirk Wakefield retired.

Wakefield began his law enforcement career in 1979 as a police officer in Howell.

He joined the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in 1983 and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming Sheriff in 2002.

Both Counties appointed their current undersheriffs to serve the remainder of the retired sheriffs’ terms.