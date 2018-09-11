Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher Announces Retirement

Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher has officially announced that he will retire at the end of the year.

At the county commission meeting Tuesday, Bosscher informed the commissioners of his decision.

He spent 25 years and seven terms as sheriff, but before that, he spent several years moving through the department’s ranks.

And during his tenure, he has also taught Criminal Justice classes at Kirtland College and Northwestern College.

This June, he was named Sheriff of The Year by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association.

A selection committee will now decide who will be Bosscher’s successor until the next election.

But for now, the sheriff says he’s just happy to have served the community.

Bosscher is also administrator of the Missaukee County EMS, which will now become a separate department.

His last day is December 3rd.