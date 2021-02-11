Missaukee County Man Arrested for Drug Crimes, Busted with Over One Ounce of Crystal Meth

A Pioneer Township man is behind bars after being busted with meth.

Authorities tell us the investigation started when they got a report of drugs being sold in Missaukee County.

This led to detectives getting an arrest warrant for Nathan Crane.

During a search of Crane’s home, authorities found over an ounce of meth, over $14,000 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Crane was arrested back in January for multiple drug charges and posted bond.

Monday the suspect was arrested again for being in possession of a firearm.

He has been arraigned and was denied bond.

Crane is currently in Missaukee County Jail.