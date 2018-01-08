Missaukee County Garage Destroyed in Fire

A fire broke out early Monday morning in Missaukee County.

The fire took place on N La Chance Rd near Manton, just east of US-131.

The City of Manton Fire department was assisted by Lake Missaukee Fire Department and road commission as poor road conditions left one fire truck stuck in the snow.

Lake Missaukee Fire Chief Bill Morey, says the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Homeowner Beth Blomquist, dropped her kids at school and was getting ready to go to bed, as she had just gotten home from a night shift. She then heard “a huge pop” followed by another pop and called 911 after seeing flames coming from the power lines. By the time units arrived, the detached garage was up in flames.

The flames were successfully put out, but damage was done as the garage was destroyed.