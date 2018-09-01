- Advertisement -
Missaukee County Deputies Searching for Missing Woman With Dementia

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 1, 2018
Deputies are searching for a woman that went missing in Missaukee County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 81 year-old woman with dementia walked away from her home in the 6000 block of Call Rd. near McBain around 7 o’clock Saturday.

She is described as a white woman that is 5′ 6″ tall with gray, shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black top with black pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone that has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 231-839-4338.

