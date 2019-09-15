Missaukee County Creates Local Land Bank

State officials announced recently that Missaukee County has created a local land bank.

Land banks are collections of parcels of land that can be earmarked for future sale or development.

According to the state, having a land bank at the local level creates more opportunities for counties to engage with their community.

The state land bank has seen an increase in the number of local land banks that have been created within the past three years.

Missaukee County is the 47th county to create one.

Officials contend this uptick is a positive sign that more counties are taking a serious look at the development needs of their community.