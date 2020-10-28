Missauke Co. Detectives Arrest Breaking and Entering Suspect, Find 56 Grams of Meth

After following up on tips on a slew of breaking and entering’s in Missauke County, police have a suspect in custody.

Police say they searched the suspects, a 38-year-old Lake City man, home in Pioneer Township Tuesday.

During the search they found handguns, cash and 56 grams of Methamphetamine.

Police say they are still following up on leads but now have the man in custody.

Authorities say, that anyone with information on the string of breaking and entering’s in Missaukee County should contact the Sheriff’s Office.