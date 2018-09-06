MIOSHA’s 14th ‘Take a Stand Day’ for Work Place Safety & Health

Employers across Michigan “Take a Stand” for workplace safety and health.

It is the Michigan Occupation Safety and Health Administrations 14th year of offering free consultative visits.

And this year is another successful “Take a Stand Day” for workplace safety and health with 137 companies around the state recently partnering with MIOSHA.

MIOSHA dedicated nearly all of its safety and health professionals to visit Michigan worksites providing one-on-one consultations and addressing workplace hazards.

Since the first “Take a Stand Day” in 2004, more than 2,600 employers have participated to address safety and health hazards at their worksite.