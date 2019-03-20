Minimum Wage Increase Takes Effect March 29th
Posted On March 20, 2019
The minimum wage increase for Michigan employees will soon take effect.
Starting March 29th, the states minimum wage will increase from $9.25 to $9.45 per hour.
Employees ages 16-17 receive 85% of the minimum wage, so those employees will be seeing an increase from $7.86 to $8.03 per hour.
This is the first of of 12 annual increases.
By 2030, minimum wage will hit $12.05 per hour by 20-30.
The next minimum wage increase in the state takes effect January 1st of 2020.