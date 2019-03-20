Minimum Wage Increase Takes Effect March 29th

The minimum wage increase for Michigan employees will soon take effect.

Starting March 29th, the states minimum wage will increase from $9.25 to $9.45 per hour.

Employees ages 16-17 receive 85% of the minimum wage, so those employees will be seeing an increase from $7.86 to $8.03 per hour.

This is the first of of 12 annual increases.

By 2030, minimum wage will hit $12.05 per hour by 20-30.

The next minimum wage increase in the state takes effect January 1st of 2020.