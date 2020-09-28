Mine Sites in Michigan to be Repurposed as Solar Power Operations

Two former mine sites in Michigan will repurposed as large scale solar power operations and one is right here in northern Michigan.

The department of natural resources awarded Circle power a lease agreement to develop solar arrays on two former mine sites.

“We look forward to working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on the 7 Mile Pit and Groveland Mine projects,” said Jordan Roberts, managing partner at Circle Power. “This is an important opportunity to provide low-cost power to Michigan residents while supporting the state’s renewable energy goals.”

One site is the Groveland Mine in Dickinson County and the other is 7 mile pit in Crawford County.

The energy produced on the sites will help supplement and help replace current non renewable forms of energy such as oil, gas and other fossil fuels.

Officials say it is unclear how long it will be before construction is done.