Midland Woman Dead After Crash, Drugs and Alcohol Possible Factor

A Midland woman is dead after a Wednesday crash on East Ashman Street.

Police tell us the woman was a passenger at the time of the crash.

Details on how the crash happened are scarce but we do know the woman, unfortunately, died at the scene and the driver had to be hospitalized.

Midland County Police tell us they believe alcohol and drugs played a factor in the deadly crash.

The investigation into the crash is still underway so keep it right here as new details continue to come in.