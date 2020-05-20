Midland County Under State of Emergency: Residents Told to Evacuate Immediately

Tuesday authorities sent a warning saying residents of Edenville and Sanford should evacuate immediately

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared Midland County to be under a State of Emergency saying that Midland County can expect historically high water levels by today.

In a press conference Tuesday night Governor Whitmer said, ” In the next 12 to 15 hours downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water. We are anticipating an historic high water level. Tonight, I issued an emergency declaration to ensure that state and local officials have the resources that they need in order to respond to this extreme flooding.”

Authorities have urged residents to seek higher ground as far east and west of the Tittabawassee River as possible.

Pictures below show just how high water levels reached, many residents evacuated their homes and went to shelters throughout Midland County.

Shelters have opened across Midland county and are available to residents who need a place to go.

Shelters remain open until further notice at:

Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn

Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour

West Midland Family Center at 4011 W Isabella