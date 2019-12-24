Midland Co. Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Child Porn

A 61-year-old man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography.

On Friday this man, Ronald A Polk of Coleman, was sentenced for the possession and accessing with intent to view child porn involving prepubescent minors or minors under the age of 12.

Between August 2013 and August 2018 Polk used his computers to browse websites on the internet for child porn.

Authorities say a majority of the images were of minors under the age of 12 or prepubescent children.

Polk was found guilty by a federal jury in September of this year and will have to serve five years of supervised probation once released.