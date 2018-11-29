Michigan’s Organ Donor Registry Rises to 66%

The number of Michigan adults on the organ donor registry hits 66%.

That’s two thirds of all eligible residents.

When Secretary of State Ruth Johnson took office in 2011, 27 percent of eligible Michigan residents had signed up.

She made expanding the organ donor rolls a priority and began promoting the registry throughout her branch offices.

Every donor has the ability to save up to eight lives through organ donation and improve up to 75 more through cornea and tissue donation.

You can find out more by visiting michigan.gov/organdonation.