Michigan’s Official State Christmas Tree Chosen from Alpena

Michigan’s official state Christmas tree has been chosen!

The 62 foot spruce will hail from Alpena, where it was donated by Mike and Shelly Catto.

The tree will now be transported to the Capitol for placement during the holiday season on October 25th.

This is the 10th tree to come from the Lower Peninsula and the second state tree to come from Alpena County.

The first was chosen in 1989.

Timbermen will cut the tree and transport it to Lansing at no cost to the state.

And once there, Boy Scout Troops 109 and 125 will be on hand to untie the tree.

The tree lighting will take place on Friday, November 16th, as part of the 34th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.