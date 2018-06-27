Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Results Are In

Michigan’s Click it or Ticket Campaign has come to an end and the results are in.

Between the months of May and June, police posts statewide conducted over 14,000 traffic stops resulting in over 4,000 seat belt and child restraint tickets.

Wearing your seat belt can reduce the risk of serious injury or death by whopping 45 percent.

Officers say their goal is to save lives, not write tickets.

So always remember to click it or ticket.