Michiganders to See Drop in Insurance Cost in 2021

Next year car insurance for Michigander drivers is predicted to drop due to a fee reduction by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

It is predicted that those who want unlimited personal injury protection coverage will pay $86 per vehicle starting next summer.

In 2019 the cost was $220 per vehicle and this year it is $100 per vehicle.

After decades of the fee being mandatory as of July of this year it became optional thanks to a change in state law.

The new $86 fee will be the lowest it has been in over a decade.

“It is clear that the new auto insurance law is putting more money in the pockets of Michiganders. The reduction in the MCCA annual assessment is another example of how the reform is helping to reduce costs and provide savings for Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer.