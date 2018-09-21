Michiganders to Receive Voting Ballots for Upcoming Election

Michiganders that are out of the county will soon receive ballots to vote in the upcoming election.

Military members and overseas voters will have their ballots sent to them this week if they’ve requested them.

The Bureau of Elections has reminded all city and township clerks that the ballots must be sent no later than Saturday.

Under state and federal law, ballots for military and overseas voters must be sent 45 days ahead of the election if one was requested.

And as a reminder, all voters can visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at Michigan.gov/vote to view the candidates and questions that will be on your ballot.