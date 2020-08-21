Michiganders to Get Extra $300 Per Week in Unemployment

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Governor Whitmer Request for an extra $300 per week for Michiganders on unemployment.

The governor made the request earlier this week after President Trump approved an extra $400, the federal government paying $300 and states putting in $100.

Michigan has decided to opt out of paying the extra $100.

States are allowed to request the federal funds without putting in on the supplemental payments.

Now that FEMA has approved the request, Michigan residents on unemployment will be eligible for $300 per week on top of the $362 per week max provided.

The states Unemployment Agency says roughly 910,000 Michigan residents will be eligible for the supplemental payments.

The governor’s office says they are unsure how long the extra funds will last.

“Our goal now is to work as quickly as possible to implement this new program to get people the benefits they need,” said Steve Gray, Director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency, in a press release.

Unemployment has risen during the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan and across the country.

Data from the state Department of Technology Management and Budget shows that Michigan’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate climbed to 24% in April and has declined since then, sitting at 8.7% in July.

The supplemental unemployment payments fall short of the extra $600 per week people received in the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic.