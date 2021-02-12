Michigan Woman Wanted For Parole Violations And Meth Charges

The White Cloud Police Department needs your help locating a woman for violating her parole.

Amanda Brown is wanted for Parole Violations and Charges of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Brown is 29-years-old and was last know to have brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her or her whereabouts, please contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696.