Michigan Woman Wanted For Parole Violations And Meth Charges
Posted On February 12, 2021
The White Cloud Police Department needs your help locating a woman for violating her parole.
Amanda Brown is wanted for Parole Violations and Charges of Possession of Methamphetamine.
Brown is 29-years-old and was last know to have brown hair and hazel eyes.
She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 160 pounds.
If you have any information regarding her or her whereabouts, please contact the White Cloud Police Department at 231-689-1696.