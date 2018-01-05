Michigan Wildland Firefighters Return from Assisting to Battle California Wildfire

A team of Michigan firefighters who spent their holidays to help battle the wildfires in California have returned to the state.

Late December we told you about the team of 20 wildland firefighters who were headed to California to help with the largest wildfire in California history.

The team consisted of 13 DNR firefighters and 7 from the Michigan Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The Thomas Fire, which is now mostly contained, burned more than 280,000 acres and 1,000 structures.

While in California the Michigan crew assisted the efforts in many ways, including active fire duty.

They also helped the local fire crews by performing tasks that the local crews didn’t have time for while they were battling the blaze, such as cleaning up trees that burned during a fire in 2016.

The Michigan crew were among 8,000 firefighters from across the country who mobilized to help in California.