Michigan Vape Ban Takes Effect, Retailers Have Two Weeks to Comply

Staff Writer Posted On September 18, 2019
The statewide ban on flavored vapes went into immediate effect after the State of Michigan filed its new rules Wednesday.

Governor Whitmer’s emergency rules — developed in line with the national outcry against the makers of vapes and e-cigarettes, the increasing number of children who have since become users and the news of a seventh vape related death in the U.S.

Also, in response to Michigan health officials declaring the trend a public health emergency.

Retailers and resellers now have two weeks to get rid of their stock and comply with the ban.

The White House, New York and California have all since followed Michigan’s lead.

