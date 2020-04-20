Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Develops New Resources to Help Workers

If you are one of millions who have been trying to file for unemployment you may have had problems accessing the website.

To help the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said Friday that it has developed new resources to help workers certify their unemployment claims.

They say in order to avoid slowdowns and keep the UIA’s online system functioning properly, the agency is directing claimants who need to certify next week to avoid doing so on Monday, April 20 and instead wait to certify throughout the week and during off-peak hours.

Mondays generally have the highest number of logins and web interactions

The UIA also released a video tutorial on certifying claims that can be found here and a helpful info graphic on the process can also be found here.

UIA director Steve Gray said in a release “Workers who need to certify their claims should avoid doing so on Monday and instead certify later in the week during off-peak hours,”

“The day of the week you certify doesn’t impact benefit amounts and by spreading out the certifications you’ll keep the system up and running and allow others filing claims to access their accounts.”

The agency urges workers to use the system during off-peak hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. throughout the week and to stay off the system once they’ve filed and certified claims.