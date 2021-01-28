Michigan to Send Out $500 ‘Hazard’ Checks to Teachers and $250 to Staff by End Feb.
Posted On January 28, 2021
Michigan is set to pay teachers an extra $500 with a one-time hazard check and staff $250 for working through the pandemic.
The hazard paychecks are a part of the “MI Classroom Heroes Grants”.
The money is expected to get to staff and teachers by Feb. 25.
Last October Governor Gretchen Whitmer struck a state budget deal with the legislature resulting in $53 million set aside for teachers and $20 million for staff.
There are eligibility requirements.
To be eligible, staff must have worked 75% of the 2019-2020 school years in person before Whitmer closed schools in April due to the coronavirus.
As long as teachers sent their grant requests by Dec. 4 the checks will be received by the end of next month.