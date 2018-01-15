Michigan Tech Chosen to Perform Line 5 Risk Analysis

The State of Michigan has reached a deal with a northern Michigan University to do the risk analysis of the Line 5 Pipeline.

Dr Meadows, director of the Great Lakes Research Center at Mich Tech and a team from private and public universities will complete the study by this September.

They will evaluate Enbridge’s liability for a worst-case-scenario pipeline spill, including the impact such a spill would have on Michigan’s economy and environment.

The independent analysis will cover a variety of topics, including the environmental fate and transport of oil released into the Straits during a worst case scenario, how long it would take the clean up a release, and the public health impacts.

