- Advertisement -
Home » Click On Local News

Michigan Tech Chosen to Perform Line 5 Risk Analysis

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 15, 2018
127 Views
0

The State of Michigan has reached a deal with a northern Michigan University to do the risk analysis of the Line 5 Pipeline.

The State has reached an agreement with Michigan Tech to complete the analysis.

Dr Meadows, director of the Great Lakes Research Center at Mich Tech and a team from private and public universities will complete the study by this September.

They will evaluate Enbridge’s liability for a worst-case-scenario pipeline spill, including the impact such a spill would have on Michigan’s economy and environment.

The independent analysis will cover a variety of topics, including the environmental fate and transport of oil released into the Straits during a worst case scenario, how long it would take the clean up a release, and the public health impacts.

Previous coverage on Line 5 can be found below:

Michigan, Enbridge Reach Agreement on Line 5

Contract with Line 5 Analysis Company Terminated

Post Views: 127



Trending Now
Three Arrested for Allegedly Committing the Largest Embezzlement in Chippewa County's History
Jacob Owens January 12, 2018
Two Killed in Osceola County Crash
Jacob Owens January 8, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Michigan Tech Chosen to Perform Line 5 Risk Analysis
Share No Comment