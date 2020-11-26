Michigan Suspends Liquor Licenses, Cites Restaurants and Bars Violation of COVID-19 Shutdown Order

Three Michigan businesses liquor licenses were suspended Wednesday for violating the states recent COVID-19 public health order.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor license for the following businesses:

Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo, permit held by Cory’s Restaurant, Inc.

Brew Works of Fremont in Fremont, permit held by B. and D., LLC

The Meeting Place in Fenton, permit held by The Meeting Place, LLC

All three establishments allegedly violated the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service latest emergency order for a ‘3-Week-Pause’.

The emergency indicates that restaurants and bars are not allowed to have in person dining until December 8,2020.

“Our office is working closely with the Commission as it exercises its duties and we are prepared to prosecute these summary suspensions,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Although none of us wants to take such actions, the deliberate and blatant defiance of the state emergency public health orders by these owners put their businesses at risk. While we are heartbroken at the toll these closures invariably have on the businesses affected, first and foremost the state has an obligation to protect the lives of our residents.”

Citations have been issued for citations with penalties up to $1,000 per violation for the following businesses:

Big Boy of Sandusky, 422 West Sanilac, Sandusky ($5,000)

Café Rosetta,102 Fifth Street, Calumet ($1,000)

Woodchips Barbecue, 315 West Nepessing Street, Lapeer ($1,000)

The Meeting Place, 3600 Owen Road, Fenton ($1,000)

Information was sent to MDHHS from local health departments and local law enforcement regarding non-compliance with the order.

The civil fines are due within 30 days of receipt of the citations. Additional establishments are slated to be cited.

In Michigan there have been more than 320,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in so far resulting in more than 8,600 deaths.

Health officials say, Michigan’s COVID-19 daily death average has quadrupled in the last five weeks.