Michigan Supreme Court Takes Mecosta County Jury Tampering Case

The Michigan Supreme Court will be taking a case of jury tampering out of Big Rapids.

The case stems from the conviction of Keith Wood who, in 2015, was arrested for handing out pamphlets outside of the Mecosta County courthouse.

Those pamphlets promoted jury nullification, which is the idea that jurors could choose their conscience over the law.

The case wood was interested in dealt with an Amish man accused of illegally draining wetlands by the DEQ.

That man did not go to trial and a jury was never selected, but Wood was still charged and found guilty.

Wood disputed his conviction, but it was upheld by the court of appeals.

It is now in the hands of the state supreme court.