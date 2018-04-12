Michigan Supreme Court Hears Arguments Concerning Guns on School Grounds

The issue of whether public schools can have their own gun restrictions was brought up in court.

Wednesday the Michigan Supreme Court heard oral arguments concerning the issue.

Under current law, no one can carry a gun into a weapon-free zone.

However, there is a conflicting state law that allows someone with a concealed pistol permit to bring a gun into school, as long as it is openly carried.

Two school boards enacted firearm bans on school property.

The court heard arguments concerning these cases.

That’s because at each school, parents with concealed permits who openly carried in compliance with the law, were told to leave.