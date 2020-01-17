Michigan Sues 17 Companies for PFAS Contamination

Michigan is suing 17 companies because of a PFAS contamination.

Michigan spends $25 million dollars a year finding PFAS contamination.

And experts say this chemical is hard to clean-up and is dangerous.

PFAS can travel in groundwater and surface water affecting wildlife and drinking water.

State data says, 1.9 million Michigan residents are drinking water with some PFAS.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is targeting chemical companies – and the funding they could bring to solve the problem.