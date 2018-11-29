Michigan State University Trustee George Perles Announces Resignation

A Michigan State University Trustee has announced that he will step down from his position.

Trustee George Perles submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday and is effective immediately.

In his resignation letter, Perles pointed to his medical condition as one of the reasons he is stepping down.

The chairman of the board says Perles “cares deeply about the people [at MSU] and has worked selflessly over the years…”

He was elected to the board in 2006 and became a trustee after a stint as Athletic Director for MSU.

Perles was also recently accused of covering up sexual abuse allegations against Dr. Larry Nassar.

Gov. Rick Snyder will now choose a replacement for Perles.