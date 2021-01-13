- Advertisement -
Michigan State Representatives Join To Impeach President Trump

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 13, 2021
Wednesday President Donald Trump became the first president to be impeached twice, here’s how Michigan played a part in it.

Two Michigan Republicans and all 7 Democratic representatives voted Wednesday in favor of the impeachment of the president.

The impeachment comes after the riots at the capitol. While there was debate behind the impeachment just a week before Biden’s inauguration, people agreed he must face consequences for his actions.

