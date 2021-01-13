Michigan State Representatives Join To Impeach President Trump
Wednesday President Donald Trump became the first president to be impeached twice, here’s how Michigan played a part in it.
Two Michigan Republicans and all 7 Democratic representatives voted Wednesday in favor of the impeachment of the president.
The impeachment comes after the riots at the capitol. While there was debate behind the impeachment just a week before Biden’s inauguration, people agreed he must face consequences for his actions.