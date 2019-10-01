- Advertisement -
Michigan State Police to Launch Roadside Drug Test Pilot Program

Staff Writer Posted On October 1, 2019
Michigan State Police — launching a state-wide effort to test a new tool in their fight against dangerous driving.

That tool — oral fluid roadside analysis — will be used to test for drugs.

And beginning today — they’ll begin round two of a pilot program, which will determine how effective it is, combined with data from officers and drug recognition experts.

That’s happening in every Michigan county.

It follows an initial test, which wrapped up late last year across five counties.

If you’re pulled over, officers will use a mouth swab to test for the presence of drugs.

This pilot program is expected to last a full year in order to increase the sample size.

