The Michigan State Police say they confiscated 459 grams of meth in January.

The department says this is the most meth they have seized in the last three years combined.

The MSP narcotics team also known as STING covers Roscommon, Crawford, Arenac, Ogemaw and Oscoda Counties.

The meth bust comes from eight separate cases.

Three years ago STING had 118 cases and recovered 442 grams of meth.