Michigan State Police Say a Man Is in Jail After a Standoff With Police in Antrim County

On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the standoff between officers and a man who threw coffee at a Petoskey Public Safety Officer and led police on a chase to Antrim County, is over and the man is in the Antrim County Jail.

The suspect had several kids in the car, they are all safe.

At first the man would only communicate with local media outlets, but eventually started negotiating with MSP.

It all started when the Public Safety Officer was responding to a complaint about a swerving vehicle.

The officer is being treated at a hospital.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as we learn more details