Michigan State Police Need Help Finding a Missing Elderly Man With Dementia

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 14, 2020
Michigan State Police say 75-year-old Nevada Dave Harvey went missing on Tuesday, July 14th.

Harvey is in the early stages of dementia and was last seen Tuesday around 2:45 P.M.

He was traveling from the Gaylord area to Mancelona in a green Ford F-350 Super Duty dolly truck with topper and Michigan registration DEK8251.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and black hat with “Michigan” on it.

His family says he’s gone missing before and believes he may be southbound on I-75 towards Florida.

If you know where this man is or have seen him, you’re asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141.

