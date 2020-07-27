Michigan State Police is Hosting a Virtual Recruiting Webinar

The Michigan State Police (MSP) will host a virtual recruiting webinar on Saturday, Aug. 1 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. for persons who are interested in learning more about a career as a Michigan State Trooper.

The webinar will provide an overview of the minimum qualifications and essential job functions of a trooper, information about taking the entry level law enforcement exam, the MSP hiring process, trooper recruit school and the field training officer program.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, be at least 21 years of age by recruit school graduation and be of good moral character with no felony convictions.

Additionally, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, and a Michigan resident at the time of appointment to the academy.

To register, click here. Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email with instructions on how to join the webinar.

For more information, visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs or contact Tpr. Kellie Shaffer at Shafferk@michigan.gov or Mr. Kenneth Rochell at rochellk1@michigan.gov.